Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 2,390 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

