Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

