Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

