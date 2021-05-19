Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB stock opened at $305.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.77 and a 200-day moving average of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.