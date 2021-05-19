Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

