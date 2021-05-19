CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

