Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,160.28

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,160.28 ($15.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.57), with a volume of 14,747 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

