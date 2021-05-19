California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 8108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 128,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $3,341,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

