Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CFO Brian P. Lynch Sells 77,206 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $35.55.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.