Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CALT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $701.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

