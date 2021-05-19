Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

CDPYF opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.1068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

