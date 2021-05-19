Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

