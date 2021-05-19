Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,010. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

