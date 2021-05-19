Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,981 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,010. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $119.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

