Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.