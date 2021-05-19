Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating. The company traded as low as C$95.44 and last traded at C$96.27, with a volume of 414511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$438.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$443.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market cap of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.