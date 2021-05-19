Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$356.08.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$438.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$443.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$63.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

