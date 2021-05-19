Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director James Lorne Goodfellow Sells 6,000 Shares

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$210.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52 week low of C$97.31 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

