Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$201.00 to C$219.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$265.00 and last traded at C$212.13, with a volume of 137367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$210.34.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

