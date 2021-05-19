Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.08.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$19.91 and a 52-week high of C$36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.82.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

