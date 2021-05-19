Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,700 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 1,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

