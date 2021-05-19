Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Talend by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLND remained flat at $$64.75 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

