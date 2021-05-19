Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $389,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. 18,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLN. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

