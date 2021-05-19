Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $22.00. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 39,134 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $293.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,309 shares of company stock worth $3,027,722 in the last 90 days. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

