Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $490.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $301.20 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

