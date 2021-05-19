Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 985 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Watsco by 433.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.39 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

