Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

