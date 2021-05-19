Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

