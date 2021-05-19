Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lemonade by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.