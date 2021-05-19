Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

