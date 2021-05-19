Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $388,000 Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

NXTG opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $75.76.

