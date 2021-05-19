Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

