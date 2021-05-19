Capreit (TSE:CAR) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The firm had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

