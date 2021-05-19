Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock worth $7,235,250 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,131,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. 367,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.