Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $190.17 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

