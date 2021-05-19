CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

KMX traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,448. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

