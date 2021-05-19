Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $227.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.11. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,032 shares of company stock worth $271,968,243 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

