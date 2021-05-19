CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

CTT stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $588.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.