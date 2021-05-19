Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

