CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.