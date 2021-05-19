CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.64 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CCFN remained flat at $$42.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

