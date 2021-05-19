Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

NYSE:CE traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,958. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

