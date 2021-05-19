Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post $12.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $22.03 million. Cellectis reported sales of $4.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $60.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $730.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

