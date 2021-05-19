Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$240 million.

Shares of CDAY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

