Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.760 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 74,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,189. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

