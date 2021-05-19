Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 7,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

