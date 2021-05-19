CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

