Charter Trust Co. Buys 232 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.