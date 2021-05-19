Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

AMT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,602. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

