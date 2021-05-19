Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.23. 6,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,273. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

